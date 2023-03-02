IT security incident occurs at Sun Pharma, core systems and operations not impacted | Image: Sun Pharma (Representative)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited informed that an information security incident has occurred at the company and the impacted IT assets have been isolated, via an exchange filing.

The company said that the incident has not impacted core systems and operations.

The company also stated it is investigating the matter and appropriate containment and remediation actions are being taken in a controlled manner to address the incident.

