IT refunds of over Rs 1.19 cr issued to 1.02 crore taxpayers between April 1-November 15

The income tax department on Thursday said it has issued over Rs 1,19,093 crores worth refunds to over 1.02 crore taxpayers between April 1, 2020, to November 15, 2021.

"Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) issues refunds of over Rs 1,19,093 crore to more than 1.02 crore taxpayers from April 1, 2021, to November 15, 2021. Income tax refunds of Rs 38,034 crore have been issued in 1,00,42,619 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 81,059 crore have been issued in 1,80,407 cases,'' said the IT department.

This includes 67.99 lakh refunds of AY 2021-22, amounting to Rs 13,140.94 crore.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 02:02 PM IST