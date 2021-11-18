e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Digital age is raising new questions on sovereignty, governance, ethics, law, rights and security: PM Modi at Sydney DialogueIndia records 11,919 fresh COVID-19 cases, 470 deaths in last 24 hoursDelhi's AQI stagnant in 'very poor' category, stands at 362
Advertisement

Business

Updated on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 02:02 PM IST

IT refunds of over Rs 1.19 cr issued to 1.02 crore taxpayers between April 1-November 15

Agencies
Income tax refunds of Rs 38,034 crore have been issued in 1,00,42,619 cases / Representational Image |

Income tax refunds of Rs 38,034 crore have been issued in 1,00,42,619 cases / Representational Image |

Advertisement

The income tax department on Thursday said it has issued over Rs 1,19,093 crores worth refunds to over 1.02 crore taxpayers between April 1, 2020, to November 15, 2021.

"Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) issues refunds of over Rs 1,19,093 crore to more than 1.02 crore taxpayers from April 1, 2021, to November 15, 2021. Income tax refunds of Rs 38,034 crore have been issued in 1,00,42,619 cases and corporate tax refunds of Rs 81,059 crore have been issued in 1,80,407 cases,'' said the IT department.

This includes 67.99 lakh refunds of AY 2021-22, amounting to Rs 13,140.94 crore.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 02:02 PM IST
Advertisement