IT Refund Will be Delayed, Claims Chartered Accountant; Netizens Rebut Him

Unsplash (Representative Image)

The ITR, or Income Tax Return, has become a bit of a buzzword over the past few weeks. This, as the last day to file the income tax return, is July 31. As a result of this, over the past few days, the approaching date has resulted in the creation of multiple avenues of speculation. The Income Tax Department has had to debunk these theories and conspiracies one after the other.

IT refund will take time this year . They are going to scrutinize the returns very strictly. For this, they are adapting the specially designed, self automated and modified artificial intelligence software program (AI) for scrutinizing the field of ITR. This program will first… — Anand Luhar (@anand_luhar) July 28, 2024

Recently, an X user who professionally claims to be a chartered accountant took to X to share a theory and touted that the refunds on tax paid will be delayed this year. He also claimed that this is the case, as the taxman will be scrutinising the returns filed more acutely.

The user claimed and said, "IT refund will take time this year . They are going to scrutinise the returns very strictly. For this, they are adapting the specially designed, self automated and modified artificial intelligence software program (AI) for scrutinizing the field of ITR."

He said that the department will be deploying advanced AI-driven technology to weed out undesired claims.

He further added, "This program will first collect the data linked with your PAN card, then it will automatically follow the linked data with your Aadhar card."

According to this user, the department will conduct a thorough scrutiny of all the transactions conducted by the individual.

He claimed, "After this the AI will tally the transactions linked with your aadhar and PAN to the bank accounts attached. Now it will collect all details of fixed deposits, quarterly interests credited, share dividends, share transactions, mutual fund and shares long term and short term gains of all bank accounts you declared & attached yourself with your income tax ITR returns filed by you."

"Now it will start tallying the undeclared bank accounts on your name and also with the joint bank accounts where you are second and third holder. "

"It will also search the postal accounts and bank accounts with all cooperative banks, local credit institutions (पतसंस्था), postal fix deposits, interests, postal RDs, MIS, senior citizen saving schemes etc either single or jointly with second name where your investments are made with the family members who are non registered ITR filers."

Interestingly, most netizens responding to this post dismissed his information and claimed that this was merely an attention-seeking stunt from the user.

One user replied to the post and sardonically commented, "Department is giving this secret information to this account regularly as to what they are going to do in future."

Another anonymous account dismissing his claims said, "Dept cant even maintain the website properly, do that first if you want someone to get fooled into believing all this la la land stories"

Read Also Has the ITR Filing Deadline Been Extended to August 31? Income Tax Department Issues Clarification

Other users appealed for the source of this 'crucial' information. And some others rebutted the claims by saying that they had already received their refunds from the department, within a short period of time.