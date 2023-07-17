IT Raids UP Youtuber's Home With Annual Income Of ₹1 Crore | Pixabay

The Income Tax Department on Monday raided a YouTuber's House in Uttar Pradesh who allegedly is earning around ₹1 Crore through YouTube videos.

As per media reports, the YouTuber identified as Taslim had been running a YouTube channel for years and had earned nearly ₹ 1 crore.

He has been probed by the Income tax Department (ITD) for earning the money through illegal means. During the raid, the ITD found ₹24 lakh along with gold jewellery and other valuables.

Taslim, who hails from UP's Bareilly, runs a YouTube channel called "Trading Hub 3.0" and makes videos related to the share market.

However, Taslim's family has denied these allegations.

Taslim's brother, Feroze, said that Taslim pays income tax on his earnings and asserts that they have already paid ₹4 lakh in taxes on their total YouTube income of Rs 1.2 crore, said in the media report.

Taslim's mother has claimed that the accusations against the YouTuber are false and he is being wrongly implicated in the case.

