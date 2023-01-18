IT giant Infosys acquires 17,03,000 of its shares via buyback at Rs 1,548.04 each

e-Paper Get App
The number of shares bought back by Infosys so far, now stands at 3,77,96,500.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 07:48 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Through an exchange filing, IT major Infosys has announced the buyback of 17,03,000 of its shares at an acquisition rate of Rs 1,548.04.

This takes the number of shares bought back by Infosys to 3,77,96,500 so far.

