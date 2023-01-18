IT giant Infosys acquires 17,03,000 of its shares via buyback at Rs 1,548.04 each

Representative Image

Through an exchange filing, IT major Infosys has announced the buyback of 17,03,000 of its shares at an acquisition rate of Rs 1,548.04.

This takes the number of shares bought back by Infosys to 3,77,96,500 so far.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)