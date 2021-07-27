IT employees' organisation in Kerala to help freshers get jobs

Prathidhwani, a welfare organisation of IT employees in Kerala, has come up with a scheme to impart training in technology and required skill set to enable freshers to get jobs.

"The scheme provides training in technology and skill set required by the companies and provides an opportunity for the freshers to find better employment. We also share applicants'' profiles to companies as per their requirements," Raneesh A R, President of Prathidhwani at Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram, said in a release.

Those who register on the portal, www.jobs.prathidhwani.org will receive notifications of various technology workshops organised by Prathidhwani every month. These training sessions led by domain experts are being organized free of cost, it said.

"So far, Prathidhwani has conducted 90 training sessions in various technologies," Raneesh said, adding that anyone can participate in this training which is conducted online. So far, 35,600 people have applied for jobs through the portal in which 14,360 jobs were listed during the past year. The portal has 9,630 registered profiles of job seekers.

Currently, 410 companies in the state, including major firms operating in Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram, Infopark, Kochi and Cyber Park, Kozhikode have registered with the portal and are recruiting employees through the portal.

Job vacancies in many companies which are not registered are also listed in the portal. The job openings posted on the website will reach about 14,500 people directly through Prathidhwanis WhatsApp and Telegram groups after proper verifications. The service on this portal is completely free for IT job seekers and IT companies, it added.