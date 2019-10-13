Issues with oil companies to be resolved early: Air India

New Delhi: Air India on Sunday said that the issues regarding aviation fuel payments are being sorted out with the state-run oil companies and they would be resolved early. The statement comes days after oil PSUs (public sector units) in a letter to the national carrier warned of ending fuel supplies at six major airports from October 18, if the latter did not the make the lumpsum payments as had been agreed upon. The Air India spokesperson also said that there is no reason for the passengers to be concerned as it has taken steps to ensure there is no flight disruption. "The issues with oil companies are being sorted out and would be resolved early. Meanwhile, Air India has taken all measures to ensure that flights are not disrupted and passengers are not inconvenienced at all. There is no reason whatsoever for any concern by esteemed Air India passengers," the spokesperson said. Previously also oil marketing companies (OMC) have stopped fuel supplies to the state-run airline, as it owes around Rs 5,000 crore to them. In August, public sector OMCs stopped fuel supply to the airline at Ranchi, Mohali, Patna, Vizag, Pune and Cochin airports, following non-payment of dues.