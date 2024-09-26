Isha Ambani, Parita Parekh Shine Among India’s Youngest Entrepreneurs In 2024 Hurun Under-35 List; Check More Details On Top Sectors & Cities

Isha Ambani |

In the entrepreneurial landscape in India, according to the latest 2024 Hurun India Under-35 list, Isha Ambani, daughter of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, and Parita Parekh, co-founder of the Toddle, shine as two of the youngest women featured.

Seven women were recognised on this list, four of whom are involved in continuing their family businesses.

A Look at the List

The Hurun India Under-35 list highlights150 entrepreneurs under the age of 35, showcasing those with a minimum business valuation of USD 50 million for first-generation leaders and USD 100 million for those following in their family's footsteps.

The Youngest on the List

At just 31, Ankush Sachdeva, co-founder and CEO of Sharechat, holds the title of the youngest entrepreneur on the list.

Educational Institutions and sector wise representation

Leading the charge in producing these young entrepreneurs is IIT Madras, with 13 graduates making the list. Close behind are IIT Bombay with 11 and both IIT Delhi and IIT Kharagpur with 10 graduates each.

The financial services sector tops the list with 21 entrepreneurs, followed by software and services with 14. Service-led companies dominate the startup ecosystem, comprising 59 per cent of the list.

Read Also Ahead Of Merger With Disney, Nita and Akash Ambani Join Viacom 18 Board

City-wise

Bengaluru leads with 29 entrepreneurs, while Mumbai follows with 26.

Here are some of the key entrepreneurs recognised in the 2024 Hurun India Under-35 list:

Ankush Sachdeva, Neetish Sarda, Akshit Jain, Chaitanya Rathi, Jay Vijay Shirke, Rahul Raj, Rajan Bajaj, Raghav Gupta, Rishi Raj Rathore, Hemesh Singh, Saransh Garg, Raghav Bagai, Vinod Kumar Meena, Arjun Ahluwalia, Nishant Chandra, Manan Shah, Pranav Agarwal, Keshav Reddy, Rohan Nayak, Siddharth Vij, Rishabh Desai, Mihir Gupta, Alakh Pandey, Akshit Gupta, Pallon Mistry, Ramanshu Mahaur, Vaibhav Khandelwal, Saurav Swaroop, Nishanth KS, Parita Parekh, Isha Ambani, Aakash Ambani, Ajeesh Achuthan, Bala Sarda, Aman Mehta were among the 35 entrepreneurs on the 2024 Hurun India Under-35 list.