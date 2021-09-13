ISA webinar: Custodians of top brands to delve into what will reignite growth

The festive season is upon us and COVID clouds seem to be clearing! As brands gear up to enjoy a share of the festive pie with enticing offerings, the question remains: ‘Will this festive season reignite growth?’ This question will be answered by top marketers who will talk of steering their businesses in the COVID era and how they see the market growing beyond it, at an upcoming webinar titled ‘Brands and Consumers: Will this Festive Season Reignite Growth? Future Outlook for brands’. It is being organised by The Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA) in association with the Free Press Journal and Republic TV.

Moderated by R Ramakrishnan, Chairman, ISA events, the panel discussion will include participants (in alphabetical order) Anuj Jain, Executive Director, Kansai Nerolac; Elizabeth Venkataraman, Joint President - Consumer, Commercial and Wealth Marketing, Kotak Mahindra Bank; Navnit Nakra, Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, OnePlus India; Ravi Desai, Director, Mass and Brand Marketing, Amazon India and Sadashiv Nayak, Chief Executive Officer, Future Retail.



Commenting on the initiative, Sunil Kataria, Chairman, ISA, said, “The COVID uncertainty continues to impact lives and businesses. But now, with the country unlocking, business leaders are optimistic about a rapid economic recovery with the onset of the festive season. But would this recovery be realistic and sustainable? This panel discussion among some of the sharpest marketing leaders across categories is certain to clarify this - as well as throw up ideas and tips for all of us. So do join us for this unmissable conversation.”

“ISA is the apex body representing the interest of the advertising fraternity for nearly 70 years. ISA has been organising knowledge seminars/webinars for advertisers and marketers, bringing views and strategies across sectors to benefit the marketing community,” he added.

Abhishek Karnani, Director, The Free Press Journal said, “Despite the ongoing pandemic, brands are a lot more optimistic about growth and we have seen that among our top advertisers as well. Through this webinar, we want to put out a positive message seeking the support of marketers and advertisers to revive growth this festive season.”

Sandeep Goyal, Chairman, Mogae Media said, “I am hoping that the festive season is driven by caution and optimism at the same time. Caution at the people’s end so that we do not invite a third wave unnecessarily. Optimism so that retail prospers.”

Vikas Khanchandani, CEO, Republic TV said, “We are very happy to partner ISA on the forum and have some of the sharpest minds from their respective businesses talk on building growth for their brands and business with the onset of the festive season.”

The knowledge partner for the webinar is Mogae Media and RED FM is the Radio partner.

Catch the webinar live 4 pm onwards on Friday, September 17 on the YouTube channel of the Free Press Journal.

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 12:16 AM IST