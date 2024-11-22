 Is Market Correction Over? Sensex Soars By Over 1,900 Points; Nifty Gains Over 2%
Is Market Correction Over? Sensex Soars By Over 1,900 Points; Nifty Gains Over 2%

On Friday, November 22, the marquee indices closed with monumental gains, as Dalal Street recovered with some requisite optimism ahead of the Maharashtra state election results on November 23.

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 04:54 PM IST
The marquee indices closed with monumental gains as Dalal Street recovered with some requisite optimism ahead of the Maharashtra state election results on November 23.

Indian Markets Close With Bumper Gains

On Friday, November 22, the marquee indices closed with monumental gains, as Dalal Street recovered with some requisite optimism ahead of the Maharashtra state election results on November 23.

The BSE Sensex closed for the day's proceeding with some big numbers. The oldest index in Asia closed with gains of a colossal 1961.32 points or 2.54 per cent. This took the overall value of the index to 79,117.11.

The situation was equally euphoric at the National Stock Exchange. The NSE Nifty closed at 23,830.90, having gained 481.00 points or 2.06 per cent.

In addition, the Nifty Bank index also made gains of over 1.5 per cent. Thebanking index closed with gains of 858.50 points or 1.70 per cent, pushing it beyond the coveted 50K mark, propelling it to 51,231.40.

Gainers and Losers

The days went exceedingly well for most listed companies, the day closed with a green wall. At the BSE end, SBI, Titan and TCS were the biggest gainers with all of the said companies gaining over 4 per cent.

ITC, L&T, Infosys and Reliance also made major gains in excess of 3 per cent by the end of day.

This comes after days, nearly a two-week long period of decline, that marred the market, pushing Sensex below its 80K mark, and Nifty, much below its 25K mark.

It remains to be seen, whether the much discussed market correction that brought about bringing the indices to their actual value, has come to an end or whether sea of red will continue in the time to come.

In addition, it also remains to be seen, whether, the election results for teh critical state of Maharahstra would have an effect on the market, in the next trading week.

Asian Markets

The Asian markets also flourished green with great momentum, as these indices closed on a positive note as well.

Japan's Nikkei gained 0.68 per cent or 257.68 points, moving towards the 40K mark, closing at 38,283.85.

Another Tokyo-based index, TOPIX, closed at 2,696.53, gaining by 0.51 per cent or 13.72 points.

Japan's Nikkei gained 0.68 per cent or 257.68 points, moving towards the 40K mark, closing at 38,283.85.

Japan's Nikkei gained 0.68 per cent or 257.68 points, moving towards the 40K mark, closing at 38,283.85. | Wikipedia

As we move to China, the story was a lot different, as, contrary to the Indian and Japanese markets, the Chinese markets closed in red.

Hang Seng closed with significant losses in its numbers, closing with a massive fall of 1.89 per cent or 371.14 points, at 19,229.97.

The loss was even greater in mainland China, as the Shanghai-based SSE Composite also ended the day's trade with deep cuts. The index crumbled by 3.06 per cent or 103.21 points of its value and closed at 3,267.19.

South Korea's KOSPI was in tandem with other market as closed with some good news. KOSPI closed with an increase of 0.83 per cent or 20.61 points, closing for the day at 2,501.24.

