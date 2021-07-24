IRSDC invites RFQ for redevelopment of Udaipur railway station

The Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation Ltd (IRSDC) has invited Requests for Qualification (RFQ) to redevelop Udaipur City Railway Station, officials said on Saturday.



The IRSDC in a statement said that the objective is to redevelop Udaipur railway station into a modern station with state of the art amenities.



It said that the redeveloped station has been envisioned to be transformed into an integrated railway station at par with an international airport.



"The station will be redeveloped on a Design-Build Finance Operate Transfer (DBFOT) model using principles of Transit Oriented Development (TOD). The concession period shall be 60 years and the concessionaire shall have the obligation to redevelop and maintain the station for 60 years along with the right to collect revenue from station users and commercial development," it said.



It added that the total area for mandatory development is 49,8115 square meter and the built-up area for station estate development is up to 1,0,1374 square meter.



"The pre-bid meeting will be held on August 6, and the deadline for bid submission is August 31," it said.



S.K. Lohia, MD and CEO, IRSDC said, "Udaipur City is a tourist destination of global repute. The redevelopment of the railway station aims to transform it into an iconic hub on the lines of an international airport and reimagine the travel experience."



Lohia said that it will position the station as a fitting gateway to the city of Udaipur and have a multiplier effect on the local economy in terms of the generation of employment opportunities and subsequent commercial development.



"As a nodal organisation entrusted with station redevelopment, IRSDC is fully committed to deliver the project as per the schedule and contribute to India's growth story," he said.



The IRSDC said that redevelopment envisages a new east-side entry station building, with plans for new East-West Road connectivity through Railway Under-Bridges, connectivity with ISBT through commercial land via a network of pedestrian walkways, segregation of entry/exit in the station and easy signage for all types of passengers.