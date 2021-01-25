IRFC IPO share allotment to be finalised today - Here’s how to check application status

The share allotment process in the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) IPO will be finalised on Monday (25 January 2021), according to the website of the issue's registrar KFin Technologies Private Limited.

KFin is in charge of managing the share allocation and refund process for the public issue.

The IRFC IPO was subscribed 3.49 times on the final day of bidding. The Rs 4,633-crore IPO had opened on 18 January and closed on 20 January.

The offer received bids for 4,35,22,57,225 shares against the 1,24,75,05,993 shares on offer. The Qualified Institutional Buyers category was subscribed 3.78 times, non-institutional investors 2.67 times, and retail individual investors 3.66 times.