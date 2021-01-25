IRFC IPO share allotment to be finalised today - Here’s how to check application status

The share allotment process in the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) IPO will be finalised on Monday (25 January 2021), according to the website of the issue's registrar KFin Technologies Private Limited.
KFin is in charge of managing the share allocation and refund process for the public issue.
The IRFC IPO was subscribed 3.49 times on the final day of bidding. The Rs 4,633-crore IPO had opened on 18 January and closed on 20 January.
The offer received bids for 4,35,22,57,225 shares against the 1,24,75,05,993 shares on offer. The Qualified Institutional Buyers category was subscribed 3.78 times, non-institutional investors 2.67 times, and retail individual investors 3.66 times.
The IPO of up to 178.20 crore shares comprises a fresh issue of up to 118.80 crore shares and an offer for sale of up to 59.40 crore shares. Price range for the offer was fixed at Rs 25–26 per share. IRFC had on Friday raised a little over Rs 1,398 crore from anchor investors.
Those who had placed bids for IRFC issue can check the subscription status on the registrar’s—KFin—and BSE websites.
Here’s how to check IRFC IPO allotment status
To check on the stock exchange website:
Step 1: Go to the BSE website.
Step 2: Select ‘Equity’, and then, from the drop-down options, select ‘Indian Railway Finance Corporation’.
Step 3: Enter your application number and PAN.
Step 4: Lastly, click on the search tab to view the status details.
To check on the KFin Technologies Private Limited website:
Step 1: Go to https://ris.kfintech.com/
Step 2: Select the IPO and enter either your application number or DPID/Client ID or PAN.
Step 3: Lastly, enter the given captcha and click submit.
(With inputs from agencies)
