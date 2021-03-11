IREDA celebrates International Women’s Day

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. (IREDA) celebrated International Women’s on 8th March 2021 with felicitation of women employees and dedicating to encourage women leadership in all work areas.

Pradip Kumar Das, CMD, IREDA in his address extended his warmest wishes to all female employees and called upon them to hone their skills in diversified fields. Further, CMD reiterated IREDA's commitment to achieving a balance in gender equality in leadership roles across the organization, and boosting the percentage of women employees in the company, which currently stands at 24%.

Abhay Kumar Singh, CMD, NHPC graced the occasion as a special guest. Chintan Shah, Director (Technical), IREDA and other senior officials also took part in the event.