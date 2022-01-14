IRDAI closed FY21 with Rs 124 cr surplus

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) closed FY21 with total fee income of about Rs. 194 crore.

The total fee income of the last fiscal was about Rs 194 crore, up from about Rs 180 crore earned in FY20, stated IRDAI in its annual report.

Last fiscal, IRDAI earned Rs 8.14 crore as fees for processing of amalgamation of insurers, up from Rs 7.19 crore earned under the previous fiscal.

IRDAI is a regulatory body under the jurisdiction of Ministry of Finance , Government of India and is tasked with regulating and licensing the insurance and re-insurance industries in India.

