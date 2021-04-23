IRDAI acts promptly after FM Nirmala Sitharaman and others report on cashless claims related to COVID-19 cases are denied

"All the Network Providers (hospitals) who have signed Service Level Agreements (SLA) with general and health insurers have to mandatorily provide cashless facility for any treatment to the policyholders including Covid-19 treatment in accordance with agreed provisions of SLA and terms and conditions of policy contract," it said.

The policyholders can even log a complaint against the grievance officer in case of such denials.

The regulator acted promptly as soon as it was brought to their notice by the finance minister with a series of tweets.

In a tweet, she also mentioned that more than 9 lakh COVID-related claims for Rs 8,642 crore have been settled by insurance companies.

"Reports are being received of some hospitals denying cashless insurance. Spoken to Chairman, IRDAI Shri SC Khuntia to act immediately. In March'20 #Covid included as a part of comprehensive health insurance. Cashless available at networked or even temporary hospitals," the minister said in a series of tweets.