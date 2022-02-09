IRCTC's Q3 year-on-year net profit soars to whopping Rs 208 crore

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) reported an exponential rise in its year-on-year net profit for the Q3FY22.

The company's net profit from continuing operations rose to Rs 208.80 crore during the quarter from Rs 78.08 crore in corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Besides, the company's revenue from operations surged to Rs 540.21 crore in Q3FY22 from Rs 224.37 crore earned during Q3FY21.

In a regulatory filing to the BSE, the company said: "The outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic globally and in India is causing significant disturbance and slowdown of economic activity.

"However, the business activities of the company are going gradually on track in line with the lifting of restrictions as were imposed by the state and Central governments."

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 09:48 AM IST