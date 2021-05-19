IRCTC launches exclusive packages for ‘Work form Hotel’

IRCTC’s efforts to rekindle the confidence among guests to step out for availing hospitality services in the post COVID world has met with reasonable success. In the ongoing lockdown period, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation LTD (IRCTC) has launched Exclusive Packages for professionals to continue with their work with a different yet refreshing and soothing ambience from the comfort of hotel rooms, wherein they can relax and enjoy along with their routine. Working away from the typical office setting has become the new normal during these pandemic times. Professionals can pick their favorite destination in Kerala among the list of hotels offered under “Work from Hotel” Concept. To start with, professionals can choose destinations among Munnar, Thekkady, Kumarakom, Marari (Alleppey), Kovalam, Wayanad, Cochin. The duration of package would be for a minimum of 05 nights which can be extended on prorate basis. Similar packages for other locations are also being explored.

The package per person on triple occupancy for 05 night stay starts from Rs. 10126/-. The package includes Disinfected Rooms, all 03 meals, twice tea/coffee, Complimentary Wi-Fi, Secured parking place for vehicle, Travel insurance.

Stringent COVID safety protocols and high standard of hygiene is maintained.