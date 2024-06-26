IRCTC Issues Clarification On Same Surname For Booking Rule; Says It's Fake News

Representational Image

The world of the internet is filled with avenues of duplicitous pitfalls to bring about harm to individuals through misinformation and disinformation. In another instance of charlatans spreading fake news, a report that the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation or IRCTC has amended a new rule for booking tickets has been making the rounds on the internet.

Tickets On For Family?

The fake rule claimed that according to a fictitious section 143 of the railway rulebook, consumers were only allowed to book tickets online for their kin or people with the same surname as them.

This 'rule' also said that consumers could not book these online tickets for their friends or other individuals who are not related to them by blood. The fake piece of information also claimed that booking against these rules would invite a penalty of 3 years or a Rs 10,000 fine.

Screengrab of the fake rule being disseminated. | The Pamphlet

The IRCTC has now come out with a clarification rebutting these claims. The state-owned entity took to its X (formerly Twitter) account to clear the air.

In a statement, the IRCTC said, "The news in circulation on social media about restrictions on the booking of e-tickets due to different surnames is false and misleading. The concerned should be discouraged from spreading such false news.

The news in circulation on social media about restriction in booking of e-tickets due to different surname is false and misleading. pic.twitter.com/xu3Q7uEWbX — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) June 25, 2024

You Can Book Tickets For Anyone

In order to allay fears, the IRCTC further clarified on booking and said, "One can book tickets on personal User ID for friends, family, and relatives"

The statement further added, "Tickets booked on personal User IDs are not meant for commercial sale and such an act is an offence under section 143 of Railways Act 1989."

The IRCTC share prices declined 0.53 per cent or Rs 5.30, in intraday trade on Wednesday, June 26, taking its cumulative value to Rs 989.80.