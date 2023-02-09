e-Paper Get App
IRCTC declares interim dividend of Rs 3.50 per equity share

The payment of the interim dividend will be made within 30 days of its declaration

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 09, 2023, 03:11 PM IST
article-image
IRCTC declares interim dividend of Rs 3.50 per equity share | Image: IRCTC (Representative)
IRCTC Limited has announced that the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on February 9, 2023, has declared an interim dividend of Rs 3.50 per share on equity shares of face value of Rs. 2 each for the financial year 2022-23, which is 175% of paid-up share capital, via an exchange filing.

The disclosure is pursuant to Regulation 30 and 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

The Board of Directors has fixed Wednesday, February 22, 2023, as the record date for the purpose of paying the interim dividend.

The payment of the interim dividend will be made within 30 days of its declaration.

article-image

