 IRCTC Appoints Karan Singh As GGM, North Zone
IRCTC Appoints Karan Singh As GGM, North Zone

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 03, 2023, 05:26 PM IST
IRCTC Appoints Karan Singh As GGM, North Zone | File

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation on Tuesday announced that Karan Singh has joined the company as GGM/North Zone which is one level below the Board of Directors from September 29, 2023.

He will draw pay, perks and allowances in revised CDA pay scale of his parent cadre plus deputation allowance as per the extant rules.

Karan Singh, IRTS, 1998 batch, has rich experience of more than 22 years in different organizations of Railways. He holds Bachelor Degree in Science and Masters Degree in Science (Bio-Chemistry). During his tenure with Railways, he has been involved in planning; marketing and development of new freight terminals in the division; monitoring of punctuality & freight loading; coordination with other sister departments for smooth operations of coaching & freight trains; coordination with adjoining railway, divisions for day to day operations, crew management and interchange issues etc.

IRCTC shares

The shares of IRCTC on Tuesday closed at R 703.30, up by 3.30 per cent.

