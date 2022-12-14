IRCTC announces offer for sale of up to 4 cr shares at face value of Rs 2 each

Representative pic

According to an exchange filing, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is offering 2 crore shares at the face value of Rs 2 each on December 15 and 16. The offer for sale is being conducted by IRCTC's promoter the President of India, who is acting through the Ministry of Railways.

The corporation also has the option to sell another 2 crore shares, in case of oversubscription of its original offer. Hence the offer for sale at 4 crore shares, accounts for 5 per cent of the total paid up share capital of IRCTC.