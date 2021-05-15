IRB InvIT to distribute Rs 2.50 per unit in Q4; toll collection declines due to pandemic

IRB InvIT, India’s first listed Infrastructure Investment Trust will be distributing Rs 2.50 per unit for Q4FY21; thus, aggregating the yearly distribution for FY21 to Rs. 8.50 per unit in spite of lower toll collection during the year due to the total national lockdown arising out COVID-19 pandemic.

The Board of IRB Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd., an investment manager to the IRB InvIT Fund, today announced the financial results of IRB InvIT Fund for the last quarter and entire FY21, in an online Board meeting held today.

The Board has announced distribution of Rs 145 crores to the unit holders translating into payout of Rs 2.50 per unit for Q4; thus annualising to Rs 8.50 per unit for entire FY 21, which includes Rs 6.50 per unit as interest and Rs 2.00 per unit as Return of Capital.

While commenting on the occasion, the spokesperson, IRB Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. said, “Good to see better Q-o-Q performance through traffic rebound, despite resurgence of COVID-19 Pandemic in many parts of the country. We hope that the situation will improve in coming quarters.” He further added, “It’s also encouraging to see that the FASTag penetration has crossed 90 percent of the total collection, which is further bringing in more efficiency and transparency.”

IRB InvIT has set May 20, 2021 as a record date for distribution and the same will be paid to the unit holders on or before May 29, 2021.