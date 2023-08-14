IRB Infrastructure Developers July Toll Collection Increase 14% YoY | Image: IRB Infrastructure (Representative)

IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited has reported 14 per cent growth in July 2023 toll collection, i.e., in the opening month of the second quarter of FY24, against the toll collection in July 2023. Company’s toll collection for the month of July 2023 is Rs. 365 Crore against Rs.320 Crore in July 2022.

The collection at all the projects and SPV have seen a significant jump in July 2023. The gross collection also includes the collection by wholly owned subsidiaries.

Commenting on the occasion, Shri Amitabh Murarka, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited said, “It’s good to see that the second quarter too has started on an impressive note. We are glad to report a robust growth in toll collection on a Y-o-Y basis. The addition of the Nehru ORR, Hyderabad TOT project to the portfolio will further improve the numbers. With this, we expect the upward trend in toll collection to continue for the remaining Q2 months and rest of FY24 as well.”

IRB Infrastructure Developers shares

The shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited on Monday morning at 10:19 am IST were trading lower at Rs 25.85, down by 0.58 per cent.

