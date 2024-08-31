IPPB Gujarat Facilitates General Insurance For 1.19 lakh, Aadhaar Enrollment For 2,571 children, & ₹242 cr DBT Payments In FY24 | Representative Image/Canva

In the current financial year, India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) in Gujarat has provided general insurance to 1.19 lakh people, updated mobile numbers for 1.80 lakh individuals, and facilitated Aadhaar enrolment for 2,571 children under Child Enrolment Lite Client (CELC).

Additionally, DBT payments totalling Rs 242 crore have been made to over 15 lakh people.

According to the Ministry of Communication, India Post Payments Bank (IPPB), established as an initiative of the Department of Posts, has set numerous milestones over its six-year journey by promoting its 'Aapka Bank, Aapke Dwar' mission.

Krishna Kumar Yadav highlighted that IPPB has revolutionised banking by offering paperless, cashless, and presence-less services directly to customers' doorsteps, even in remote locations.

The bank has targeted some of the most financially excluded and vulnerable segments of society, using innovative and user-friendly approaches to enable assisted banking at the last mile. Notably, 44 per cent of IPPB's customers are women, underscoring its role in empowering women.

He further mentioned that Postmen and Gramin Dak Sevaks are functioning as mobile banks through IPPB, delivering various services directly to people's homes. These services include Aadhaar enrollment for children under five, mobile number updates via CELC, digital life certificates, DBT, Aadhaar-enabled payment systems, bill payments, and various insurance schemes like vehicle, health, accident, and the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana.

Customers with IPPB accounts can also make online deposits into Sukanya, RD, PPF, and Postal Life Insurance schemes. Yadav emphasized that IPPB is committed to improving the lives of those without easy access to insurance and other financial services.

Dr Rajeev Awasthi, Assistant General Manager of IPPB, reiterated the bank's commitment to providing comprehensive financial solutions through the extensive and trusted network of the Department of Posts.

tt now plays a crucial role in advancing financial inclusion and Digital India, particularly in rural areas. The bank has been instrumental in ensuring the seamless delivery of various public welfare schemes from the Central and State Governments to the most remote parts of society.

This sentiment was expressed by Krishna Kumar Yadav, Postmaster General of the North Gujarat Region, Ahmedabad, during a program held at the Ahmedabad GPO on the eve of the 7th Foundation Day of India Post Payments Bank.

At the event, Postmaster General Krishna Kumar Yadav, alongside IPPB's Independent Director Jayshree Vrajlal Doshi, IPPB's AGM Dr Rajeev Awasthi, Chief Manager Kapil Mantri, and Chief Postmaster Ritul Gandhi inaugurated the celebrations by cutting a cake.

He also recognised the outstanding performance of IPPB officials. Launched nationwide by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 1, 2018, IPPB has more than 33 lakh accounts operating within the Gujarat circle.