IPO's This Week: Dee Development To Akme Fintrade

The IPO season is ready to bear some new fruits this week. This trading week will be truncated, as it would just be a four-day trading week. On Monday, June 17, markets will not be functioning on account of Eid al-Adha.

After Ixigo's IPO, which garnered a lot of attention, another tranche of IPOs are lining up for listing this week. This lot consists of engineering solutions, an NBFC, and a furniture maker.

Founded in 1988, Dee Development is an engineering solutions company, the IPO opens on June 19 and closes on June 21. The piping systems company has a lot size of 73 shares. Dee Development has a total issue size of 20,591,852 shares. The price band is in the range of Rs 193 to Rs 203. This IPO has an issue size of Rs 418.01 and will be listed on both the NSE and BSE.

Akme Fintrade is a Non-Banking Financial Corporation or NBFC established in 1996. This Udaipur-based company will start the IPO proceedings on June 19 and conclude on June 21. Akme has the issue price of Rs 114 to Rs 120 per share. The company has a lot size of 125 shares. Akme has a total issue size of 11,000,000 shares. The IPO has an issue size of Rs 132 crore, and will be listed on the NSE and BSE.

Stanley Lifestyles is a luxury-premium goods, primarily furniture manufacturing company. Stanely will issue an IPO June 21 and close June 25. With a lot size of 40 shares, each individual share will be in the price band of Rs 351 to Rs 369. The company, founded in 2008, has an issue size of 14,553,508 shares. The issue size is worth Rs 537.02 crore. And, the company will be listed both on the NSE and BSE.

