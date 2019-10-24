IPO Watch: Issues that are announced and likely to hit the market in the future

MUMBAI - Public issues likely to hit the Indian equity market in the future:

* ONGC Videsh to mull IPO at board meet in November.

* CSB Bank Ltd has received approval from SEBI for its initial public offering through fresh issue of equity shares and offer for sale.

* Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd has, for the second time, received approval from SEBI for its proposed initial public offer.

* Shyam Steel Industries Ltd gets SEBI nod for initial public offer.

* Equitas Holdings told to resubmit small finance bank's initial public offering draft.

* SBI Cards and Payment Services Pvt Ltd has invited initial bids to appoint book running lead managers for its proposed initial public offering.

* Punjab National Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sunil Mehta said the bank was keen on launching PNB MetLife's initial public offering in the current financial year.

* State Bank of India has given an in-principal approval to list its subsidiary SBI Cards & Payment Services Pvt Ltd.

* The government is planning to launch initial public offering of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp Ltd by September.

* The government plans to divest up to 25% stake in Tehri Hydro Development Corp Ltd through an initial public offering.

* HDFC Bank Ltd plans to come out with an initial public offer for its non-bank lending arm, HDB Financial Services.

* Digital payments provider Mobikwik is aiming to be profitable next fiscal and is looking to go public in the next three years.

* Suryoday Small Finance Bank is planning to come out with its initial public offer by December 2020.

* The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange is planning an initial public offering of 4-5 bln rupees.

* The government has called for initial bids to appoint merchant bankers for the proposed divestment in RailTel Corp of India by Jun 11.

DRAFT RED HERRING PROSPECTUS FILED SINCE APRIL 2012

* Mukesh Trends Life Style's 900-mln-rupee issue

Face Value: 10 rupee DHRP Filed: Oct 3, 2019

* Montecarlo's 4.5-bln-rupee issue

Face Value: 10 rupee DHRP Filed: Oct 1, 2019

* SAMHI Hotel's 4-bln-rupee issue

Face Value: 1 rupee DHRP Filed: Sep 25

* IRCTC's 15-bln-rupee issue

Face Value: 10 rupees DRHP Filed: Aug 22, 2019

* Ujjivan Small Finance Bank's 12-bln-rupee issue

Face Value: 10 rupees DRHP Filed: Aug 14, 2019

* CSB Bank's 300-mln-rupee issue

Face Value: 10 rupees DRHP Filed: Aug 9, 2019

* Shyam Steel Industries Ltd's 2-bln-rupee issue

Face Value: 10 rupees DRHP Filed: Jun 05, 2019

* Shapoorji Pallonji Group's Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd's 45-bln-rupee issue

Face Value: 1 rupees DRHP Filed: Apr 15, 2019

* Bajaj Energy Ltd's 54.5-bln-rupee issue

Face Value: 10 rupees DRHP Filed: Apr 9, 2019

* Annai Infra Developers Ltd's 10-mln-share issue

Face Value: 10 rupees DRHP Filed: Apr 2, 2019

* Powerica Ltd's 7.4-mln-share issue

Face Value: 5 rupees DRHP Filed: Mar 11, 2019

* Reliance General Insurance Ltd's 2-bln-rupee issue

Face Value: 10 rupees DRHP Filed: Feb 12, 2019

* Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd's 435-mln-rupee issue

Face Value: 5 rupees DRHP Filed: Dec 26, 2018

* Shriram Properties Ltd's 2.5-bln-rupee issue

Face Value: 10 rupees DRHP Filed: Dec 24, 2018

* Uniparts India Ltd's 1-bln-rupee issue

Face Value: 10 rupees DRHP Filed: Dec 10, 2018

* ColdEX Ltd's 2.67-mln-share issue

Face Value: 10 rupees DRHP Filed: Nov 29, 2018

* Penna Cement Industries Ltd's 15.5-bln-rupee issue

Face Value: 10 rupees DHRP Filed: Nov 15, 2018

* Heranba Industries Ltd's 10.7-mln-shares

Face Value: 10 rupees DRHP Filed: Oct 1, 2018

* Stove Kraft Ltd's 1.45-bln-rupee issue

Face Value: 10 rupees DRHP Filed: Oct 1, 2018

* Neccon Power & Infra Ltd's 12.7-mln-shares issue

Face Value: 10 rupees DRHP Filed: Sep 28, 2018

* Chartered Speed Ltd's 2.7-bln-shares issue

Face Value: 10 rupees DRHP Filed: Sep 28, 2018

* Narmada Bio-Chem Ltd's 7.2-mln-shares issue

Face Value: 10 rupees DRHP Filed: Sep 28, 2018

* Anand Rathi Wealth Services Ltd's 4.25-bln-rupee issue

Face Value: 5 rupees DRHP Filed: Sep 27, 2018

* Zircon Technologies (India) Ltd's 5.9-mln-shares

Face Value: 10 rupees DRHP Filed: Sep 26, 2018

* Flair Writing Industries Ltd's 4.5-bln-rupee issue

Face Value: 10 rupees DRHP Filed: Sep 25, 2018

* Shri Bajrang Power & Ispat Ltd's 5-bln-rupee issue

Face Value: 10 rupees DRHP Filed: Sep 12, 2018

* Angel Broking Ltd's 6-bln-rupee issue

Face Value: 10 rupees DRHP Filed: Sep 5, 2018

* Studds Acessories Ltd's 980-mln-rupee issue

Face value: 5 rupees DRHP Filed: Aug 27, 2018

* Harsha Engineers Ltd's 3.7-bln-rupee issue

Face Value: 10 rupees DRHP Filed: Aug 21, 2018

* AGS Transact Technologies Ltd's 4-bln-rupee issue

Face Value: 10 rupees DRHP Filed: Aug 21, 2018

* Senco Gold Ltd's 6-bln-rupee issue

Face Value: 10 rupees DRHP Filed: Aug 21, 2018

* Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd's 8-bln-rupee issue

Face Value: 10 rupees DRHP Filed: Aug 14, 2018

* Sansera Engineering Ltd's offer-for-sale

Face Value: 10 rupees DRHP Filed: Aug 13, 2018

* ASK Investment Managers Ltd's 6-bln-rupee issue

Face Value: 10 rupees DRHP Filed: Aug 9, 2018

* Sansera Engineering Ltd's 1.72-mln-share issue

Face value: 10 rupees DRHP Filed: Aug 13, 2018

* Dodla Dairy Ltd's 1.5-bln-rupee issue

Face Value: 10 rupees DRHP Filed: Aug 10, 2018

* Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd's 9.1-bln-rupee issue

Face value: 10 rupees DRHP Filed: Aug 7, 2018

* PNB Metlife Insurance Co Ltd's 495-mln-share issue

Face Value: 10 rupees DRHP filed: Jul 26, 2018

* Puranik Builders Ltd's 8.1-bln-rupee issue

Face Value: 10 rupees DRHP Filed: Jun 28, 2018

* Penver Products Ltd's 2.4-bln-rupee issue

Face Value: 10 rupees DRHP Filed: Jun 27, 2018

* Spandana Spoorty Ltd's 4-bln-rupee issue

Face Value: 10 rupees DRHP filed: Jun 27, 2018

* Anmol Industries Ltd's 7.5-bln-rupee issue

Face Value: 10 rupees DRHP filed: Jun 20, 2018

* Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd's 5-bln-rupee issue

Face Value: 10 rupees DRHP filed: Jun 19, 2018

* Avana Logistek Ltd's 3-bln-rupee issue

Face Value: 10 rupees DRHP Filed: Jun 15, 2018

* Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd's 5-bln-rupee issue

Face Value: 10 rupees DRHP Filed: Jun 13, 2018

* ReNew Power Ltd's 26-bln-rupee issue

Face Value: 10 rupees DRHP filed: May 9, 2018

* P.N. Gadgil & Sons Ltd's 5-bln-rupee issue

Face Value: 10 rupees DRHP filed: May 4, 2018

* Shakun Polymers' 750-mln-rupee issue

Face Value: 10 rupees DRHP filed: May 4, 2018

* Lodha Developers' 52.5-bln-rupee offer

Face Value: 10 rupees DRHP filed: Apr 26, 2018

* Crystal Crop Protection's 5.45-bln-rupee issue

Face Value: 10 rupees DRHP filed: Apr 5, 2018

* Genius Consultants' 1.7-bln-rupee issue

Face Value: 10 rupees DRHP filed: Apr 2, 2018

* Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders' 22.41-mln-share issue

Face Value: 10 rupees DRHP filed: Apr 2, 2018

* Atria Convergence Tech's 8-bln-rupee issue

Face Value: 10 rupees DRHP filed: Mar 27, 2018

* KPR Agrochem's 2.1-bln-rupee issue

Face Value: 10 rupees DRHP filed: Mar 27, 2018

* Devi Seafoods' 9-bln-rupee issue

Face Value: 2 rupees DHRP filed: Mar 6, 2018

* Sandhya Marines 3-bln-rupee issue

Face Value: 10 rupees DRHP filed: Feb 24, 2018

* Sembcorp Energy's 41-bln-rupee issue

Face Value: 10 rupees DRHP filed: Feb 27, 2018

* Flemingo Travel Retail's 24.23-bln-rupee issue

Face Value: 10 rupees DRHP filed: Feb 19, 2018

* John Energy's 2.18-bln-rupee issue

Face Value: 10 rupees DRHP filed: Feb 19, 2018

* Capricon Food Product's 1.71-bln-rupee issue

Face Value: 10 rupees DRHP filed: Feb 6, 2018

* Nazara Technologies' 5.54-mln-share issue

Face Value: 4 rupees DRHP filed: Feb 2, 2018

* Route Mobile's 3.5-bln-rupee share issue

Face Value: 10 rupees DRHP filed: Jan 22, 2018

* Patel Infrastructure's 4-bln-rupee issue

Face Value: 10 rupees DRHP filed: Jan 8, 2018

* Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency's 139-mln share issue

Face Value: 10 rupees DRHP filed: Dec 23, 2017

* Vishwaraj Sugar Industries' 10-mln-share issue

Face Value: 10 rupees DRHP filed: Dec 22, 2017

* Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd's 500-mln-rupee issue

Face Value: 10 rupees DRHP filed: Dec 11, 2017

* Karda Constructions' 4.3-mln-share issue

Face value: 10 rupees DRHP filed: Oct 3, 2017

* Acme Solar Holdings' 22-bln-share issue

Face value: 10 rupees DRHP filed: Oct 3, 2017

* Seven Islands Shipping's 4.5-bln-rupee issue

Face value: 10 rupees DRHP filed: Sep 29, 2017

* Prince Pipes and Fittings' 4-bln-rupee issue

Face value: 10 rupees DRHP filed: Sep 27, 2017

* CMS Info Systems' 44.4-mln-shr issue

Face value: 10 rupees DRHP filed: Sep 28, 2017

* Gandhar Oil Refinery (India)'s 1.95-bln-rupee issue

Face value: 10 rupees DRHP filed: Aug 31, 2017

* Barbeque Nation Hospitality's 2-bln-rupee issue

Face value: 5 rupees DRHP filed: Aug 14, 2017

* Nakshatra World's 18-mln-share issue

Face value: 10 rupees DRHP filed: Mar 8, 2017

* Four Seasons Residency's 10-mln-share issue

Face value: 10 rupees DRHP filed: Feb 20, 2017

* Au Financiers (India)'s 53.4-mln-share issue

Face value: 10 rupees DRHP filed: Feb 1, 2017

* National Stock Exchange of India's 111.4-mln- shr issue

Face value: 1 rupee DRHP filed: Dec 28, 2016

* Continental Warehousing Corp's 4.18-bln-rupee issue

Face value: 10 rupees DRHP filed: Sep 30, 2016

* Genesis Colors' 3.8-bln-rupee issue

Face value: 10 rupees DRHP filed: Sep 28, 2016

* G R Infraprojects' 2.4-bln-rupee issue

Face value: 10 rupees DRHP filed: Sep 29, 2016

* Hinduja Leyland Finance's 5-bln-rupee issue

Face value: 10 rupees DRHP filed: Mar 30, 2016

* Seaways Shipping and Logistics' 800-mln-rupee issue

Face value: 10 rupees DRHP filed: Mar 29, 2016

* Nihilent Technologies' 1.4-bln-rupee issue

Face value: 10 rupees DRHP filed: Dec 29, 2015

* K.P.R. Agrochem's 1.8-bln-rupee issue

Face value: 10 rupees DRHP filed: Dec 23, 2015

* New Delhi Centre for Sight's 1.1-bln-rupee issue

Face Value: 10 rupees DRHP filed: Nov 30, 2015

* SSIPL Retail's 720-mln-rupee issue

Face value: 10 rupees DRHP filed: Oct 20, 2015

* GVR Infra Projects' 4-bln-rupee issue

Face value: 10 rupees DRHP filed: Sep 30, 2015

* VLCC Health Care's 4-bln-rupee issue

Face value: 10 rupees DRHP filed: Sep 23, 2015

* Paranjape Schemes (Construction)'s 6-bln-rupee issue

Face value: 10 rupees DRHP filed: Jul 9, 2015

* Matrix Cellular (International) Services' 15.17-mln-share issue

Face value: 10 rupees DRHP Filed: Jun 22, 2015

* Numero Uno's 650-mln-rupee issue

Face value: 10 rupees DRHP filed: Apr 29, 2015

* Funny Software's 3.28-mln-share issue

Face value: 10 rupees DRHP filed: Apr 23, 2015

* Nuziveedu Seeds' 1.25-bln-share issue

Face value: 10 rupees DRHP filed: Apr 22, 2015

* Catholic Syrian Bank's 4-bln-rupee issue

Face value: 10 rupees DRHP filed: Mar 30, 2015

* MM Auto Industries' 5.3-mln-share issue

Face value: 10 rupees DRHP filed: Mar 28, 2015

* Amar Ujala Publications' 500-mln-rupee issue

Face value: 10 rupees DRHP filed: Mar 27, 2015

* AGS Transact Technologies' 13.5-bln-rupees issue

Face value: 10 rupees DRHP filed: Mar 24, 2015

* Shree Shubham Logistics' 2.1-bln-rupee issue

Face value: 10 rupees DRHP filed: Feb 20, 2015

* SMC Global Securities' 1.25-bln-rupee issue.

Face value: 2 rupees DRHP filed: Oct 20, 2014

* ACB India's 30.94 mln-share-issue

Face value: 10 rupees DRHP filed: Oct 1, 2014

* Videocon D2H's 7-bln-rupee issue:

Face value: 10 rupees DHRP filed: Sep 30, 2014

* Uniparts India's 1.30-mln-share issue

Face value: 10 rupees DRHP filed: Sep 26, 2014

* Rashtriya Ispat Nigam's 488.98-mln-share issue

Face value: 10 rupees DRHP filed: Sep 22, 2014

* Lavasa Corp's 7.5-bln-rupee issue

Face Value: 10 rupees DRHP filed: Jun 30, 2014

* Bharat Business Channel's 7-bln-rupee issue

Face value: 10 rupees DRHP filed: Dec 14, 2013

* Madhya Bharat Agro Products' 8.1-mln-share issue

Face value: 10 rupees DRHP filed: Oct 11, 2013

* Great Eastern Energy Corp's 8.2-mln-share issue

Face value: 10 rupees DRHP filed: Sep 15, 2013

* Trimax IT Infrastructure & Services' 13.05-mln-share issue

Face value: 10 rupees DRHP filed: Jul 29, 2013

* Emcure Pharmaceutical's 3-bln-rupee issue

Face value: 10 rupees DRHP filed: Jul 1, 2013

* ACB India's 4.15-bln-rupee issue

Face value: 10 rupees DRHP filed: Jun 18, 2013

* Intas Pharmaceuticals' 2.25-bln-rupee issue

Face value: 10 rupees DRHP filed: Jun 14, 2013

* NCML's Industries 6-mln-share-issue

Face value: 10 rupees DRHP filed: Mar 25, 2013

* Aastha Minmet (India)'s 420-mln-rupee issue

Face value: 10 rupees DRHP filed: Mar 25, 2013

* Jyoti CNC Automation's 13.38-mln-share issue

Face value: 10 rupees DRHP filed: Mar 5, 2013

* BSCPL Infrastructure's up to 6.5-bln-rupee issue

Face value: 10 rupees DRHP filed: Mar 5, 2013

* Fast Train Cargo's 5.3-mln-share issue

Face value: 10 rupees DRHP filed: Apr 30, 2012

* Goodwill Hospital and Research Centre's 980-mln-rupee issue

Face value: 10 rupees DRHP filed: May 4, 2012

* GB Tools and Forgings' 400-mln-rupee issue

Face value: 10 rupees DRHP filed: Sep 10, 2012

* Calyx Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals' 7-mln-share issue

Face value: 10 rupees DRHP filed: Sep 27, 2012