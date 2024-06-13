IPO Season Is Back: Here Are The Companies That Are In Line To Get Listed

Canva

The IPO season continues, and after companies, like travel and booking company Ixigo or Le Travenues Technology, which concluded its process on June 12, here is a list of entities that are waiting in the wings to go public in the next few days.

First comes Falcon Technoprojects India Limited, the company established in 2014, specialises in providing mechanical, electrical, and plumbing services to myriad avenues, from housing to nuclear power plants. The IPO Falcon will begin on June 19 and conclude on June 21. It has a total issue size of 1,488,000 shares, amounting to Rs 13.69 crore. With a lot size of 1200 shares, the issue price is Rs 92.

Then comes GEM Enviro Management Limited, a plastic waste management company, has a total issue size of 5,990,400 shares. Like Falcon, the process will start on June 19 and conclude on June 21. The issue size amounts to Rs 44.93 crore. The issue price is in the range of Rs 71-Rs 75. The IPO has a lot size of 1600 shares.

Then comes Gujarat-based solid surface material maker Durlax Top Surface Limited. Durlax will also begin the process on June 19, concluding it on June 21. The company, founded in 2010, has a lot size of 2000 shares, and a total issue size of 6,000,000 shares. It has an issue size of Rs 40.80 crore. The issue price is in the range of Rs 65 to Rs 68, and has a lot size of 2000 shares.

Thereafter, we have another company looking to establish sustainable solutions in the form of GP Eco Solutions India Limited. GP Eco's IPO date is between June 14 and June 19. The IPO issue price is in the band of Rs 90 to Rs 94. The IPO has a total issue size of 3,276,000 shares and lot size of 1200 shares. The issue size is at Rs 30.79 crore.