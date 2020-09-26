IPO Alert: Will you opt for UTI AMC or Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders or Likhitha Infrastructure on September 29?

After successful IPOs like Happiest Minds, Route Mobile, CAMS and others, three issues will open on September 29 — UTI AMC (UTI Asset Management Company), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and Likhitha Infrastructure.

While UTI AMC and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders are the much-awaited, high-profile IPOs, Hyderabad-based Likhitha Infrastructure is an oil and gas infrastructure company with a good track record.

All three issues will close on October 1.