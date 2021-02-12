IPO Alert: Know about Nureca Limited and RailTel Corporation of India before investing in these IPOs next week

On Monday 16, healthcare and wellness products distributor Nureca’s IPO will be open for subscription. Meanwhile, state-owned information and communications technology infrastructure provider RailTel Corporation of India has decided to launch its maiden public offer for subscription on February 16. Both will be listed in BSE and NSE.

What should you know about Nureca Limited:

The price band of the IPO is fixed at Rs 396-400 per share.

The total income of the company increased by 208.85 per cent from Rs 200.69 million in fiscal 2018 to Rs 619.83 million during the fiscal 2019. For fiscal 2020, the total income of the company increased by 60.51 per cent at Rs 994.87 million.

The revenue from operations has grown at a CAGR of 123 per cent during fiscal 2018 to 2020.

The company plans to raise Rs 100 crore through the issue. The money raised will be used for incremental working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

It has reserved shares worth Rs 1 crore for its employees and will offer a discount of Rs 20 per share for eligible employees.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 35 equity shares and in multiples of 35 shares thereafter.

The issue will close on February 17, 2021.

What should you know about RailTel Corporation of India: