IPO Alert: CAMS garners Rs 667 crore from 35 anchors

Warburg Pincus-backed CAMS has announced in a regulatory filing on September 18 that it has finalised the allocation of 54,19,230 shares at Rs 1,230 piece to 35 anchor investors. The company raised funds from 17 Foreign Portfolio Investors, 13 Mutual Funds, 3 Insurance Companies, and 2 Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs).

A total of 13 mutual funds have applied through 30 schemes.

The Company expects to raise Rs 2,242 crore through its Initial Public Offering (IPO) via an OFS of 18,246,600 equity shares.

The issue will open on September 21, 2020 and close on September 23, 2020. The price band of the issue is Rs1,229– Rs 1,230 per equity share. The company will not receive any funds from this IPO but will go to its shareholders.

The company found interest from well-known FPIs across the globe such as SmallCap World Fund, HSBC, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Caisse de Depot et Placement First State Investments, Eastspring Investments, Fidelity Investment Trust, Goldman Sachs, Govt. of Singapore, Nomura Funds Ireland Public Ltd Company, Amundi, Generation IM Fund, Grandeur Peak Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund, Jupiter South Asia Investment Company, Pari Washington India and WCM International.