iPhone 13 'pink screen' issue affects small number of users

A so-called “pink screen” issue is affecting a small number of iPhone 13 units, with a brightly-coloured display and crashes thought by Apple support teams to be a software problem, not hardware.

The reports said that, shortly after the release of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro lines in late 2021, a small number of users encountered a frustrating situation with their smartphones.

Their iPhones would lock up and display a pink screen, the report said.

The reports said that there is no indication as to what is specifically causing it for the users, but it is seemingly a fixable situation.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 09:34 PM IST