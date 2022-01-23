e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 3,33,533 new COVID cases, 525 deaths, and 2,59,168 recoveries in the last 24 hours
Advertisement

Business

Updated on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 09:34 PM IST

iPhone 13 'pink screen' issue affects small number of users

Agencies
The reports said that, shortly after the release of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro lines in late 2021, a small number of users encountered a frustrating situation with their smartphones. | Twitter/CNET

The reports said that, shortly after the release of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro lines in late 2021, a small number of users encountered a frustrating situation with their smartphones. | Twitter/CNET

Advertisement

A so-called “pink screen” issue is affecting a small number of iPhone 13 units, with a brightly-coloured display and crashes thought by Apple support teams to be a software problem, not hardware.

The reports said that, shortly after the release of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro lines in late 2021, a small number of users encountered a frustrating situation with their smartphones.

Their iPhones would lock up and display a pink screen, the report said.

The reports said that there is no indication as to what is specifically causing it for the users, but it is seemingly a fixable situation.

(With inputs from IANS)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 09:34 PM IST
Advertisement