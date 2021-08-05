Ipca Labs Q1 net profit declines 31% to Rs 306.67 cr; shares surge 2%

Drug firm Ipca Laboratories on Thursday reported a 31.19 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 306.67 crore for the quarter ended June 2021, mainly on account of rise in expenses.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 445.68 crore from the continuing operations for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Ipca Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total income of the company stood at Rs 1,586.81 crore for the quarter under consideration.

It was Rs 1,546.49 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

Total expenses of the company rose to Rs 1,206.94 crore for the quarter ended June this year. It was Rs 999.85 crore for the year ago period, Ipca Labs said.

Shares of Ipca Laboratories closed at Rs 2,130.10 per scrip on the BSE, up 2.04 percent from their previous close.