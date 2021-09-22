IOC collaborates with Automation Anywhere to accelerate automation

Automation Anywhere, a global leader in robotic process automation (RPA), on Wednesday announced a collaboration with Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) to speed and scale automation at the nation's largest fuel marketing company.

"During the first phase of a five-year plan, IOC has automated select key processes across departments including finance, HR, inventory, etc using Automation 360, the world's first AI-powered RPA platform," a company statement said.

IOC is looking to improve operating agility, connect disparate systems, and at the same time, empower employees to work more efficiently.

"We have crowdsourced 50 plus ideas through an enterprise-wide 'RPA Botathon' event that saw enthusiastic participation from hundreds of IOC employees across businesses and functions. Participants trained to build bots on Automation Anywhere's cutting-edge platform developed multiple bots by the end of this exercise.

"As a result, we now have a trained pool of resources capable of converting an idea into a bot," said Alok Khanna, Executive Director (SIS & IS), who is leading the digital transformation team of IOC.

Energy companies grapple with legacy systems, multiple data sources and manual, repetitive processes that get in the way of driving speed and impact, said Milan Sheth, executive vice president, IMEA at Automation Anywhere.

"With our trusted automation platform, we look forward to collaborating with IOCL to unleash automation capabilities across their entire organization and streamline repeatable tasks," he said.

IOC Chairman S M Vaidya said the firm will continue to strive for innovation and digitalization and strengthen its leadership across the industry. "If we do not go digital, we would not stay relevant in the business".

