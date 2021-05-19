IOB convenes extraordinary general meeting of shareholders

Indian Overseas Bank on May 12, 2021 convened an Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders and obtained their approval for issuance of 246,54,23,932 equity shares to GOI on preferential basis for the Capital infusion of Rs. 4100 crore by GOI. The EGM was conducted through virtual medium and was attended by Directors, Shareholders and other stakeholders of the Bank. The issue price of equity share is Rs.16.63 per share (including share premium of Rs.6.63 per share). Out of Rs.4,100 crore, an amount of Rs.2,465.42 crore will be credited to Share Capital Account and Rs.1,634.58 crore will be credited to Share Premium Account. Accordingly, the shareholding of Government of India will increase from 95.84% to 96.38%.