Invoid team joins Credenc to build a student-focused Neobank

Credenc, a digital education loan platform for higher education, today announced that the team of digital KYC consultants-Invoid has joined the company.

Through this partnership Credenc plans to build India’s first college student-focused Neobank that will offer tailored products to the aspiring students. Capitalising on Invoid’s expertise, Credenc will remotely onboard customers without compromising on security or compliance, it said in a press statement.

Founded by Sarthak Goel and Kunwar Raj Sethi, Invoid, a Y Combinator company simplifies customer onboarding and digital KYC through its technology product.

Mayank Batheja Co-Founder, Credenc, said, "We are very impressed with the work Invoid has done. The team will play a crucial role in building our onboarding journeys and the Neo Banking product which will change the way students interact with financial services in India."

The partnership is central to Credenc’s strategy of building a digital ecosystem that will serve the students like never before. It will be a step towards developing an entire student education ecosystem that will help students and parents with credit, accommodation, employability, savings, forex, and investments, the statement added.

Sarthak Goel, Co-Founder, Invoid added, "Invoid will help scale and power user onboarding for Credenc products during the next phase of its hyper growth. Invoid has built products and technology for fintechs and neo banks and is excited to join the Credenc family.”

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 06:25 PM IST