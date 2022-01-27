Investors' wealth tumble over Rs 2.81 lakh cr as stocks decline

Investors' wealth tumbled over Rs 2.81 lakh crore as stocks declined in line with selloff in global equities.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms tanked Rs 2,81,147.38 crore to Rs 2,59,97,419.48 crore.

''After the gap down start, the benchmark inched lower in the first half, however, healthy buying in the banking space pared the losses significantly. ''However, continued pressure in IT majors and a few other index majors capped the upside,'' said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

HCL Technologies was the biggest drag in the 30-share frontline companies pack, falling 4.17 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra, Dr Reddy’s, Wipro, TCS and Titan.

''Key benchmark indices reacted to weakness in other Asian markets, which faced the heat of the US Federal Reserve's hawkish comment. Further, Russia-Ukraine standoff and rising oil prices are also major dampeners for the markets,'' stated Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 07:55 PM IST