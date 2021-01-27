Investors' wealth plunge over Rs 8 lakh cr in just four days

"Volatility is normally higher on the last two days of monthly expiry but this time the fall with higher volatility show cautiousness amongst market participants before the Budget event.

"Earnings are coming out better-than-expected but profit-booking is seen in most companies that have declared results so far barring a few cases," according to Rusmik Oza, Executive Vice President and Head of Fundamental Research at Kotak Securities.

Axis Bank, Titan, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Dr Reddy's, HDFC and Asian Paint were the major laggards among the 30-share frontline companies' list, falling up to 4 per cent.

In the broader market, the smallcap and midcap indices fell up to 1.38 per cent. Sectorally, banking stocks declined 2.93 per cent, followed by finance (2.72 per cent), metal (2.54 per cent), realty (2.28 per cent) and auto (2.11 per cent).

"Caution ahead of the Union Budget and scheduled derivatives expiry also added to the pressure," Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.