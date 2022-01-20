Investors' wealth plummets over Rs 6.80 lakh cr in 3 days of market fall

Investors’ wealth has eroded by over Rs. 6,80,441 crore in three days of market fall amid weak global trends and muted domestic sentiments.

Led by the weak sentiment, the market capitalisation of the BSE-listed companies were lower by Rs 6,80,441 crore in three days to stand at Rs 2,73,21,996.71 crore.

The BSE-listed firms' market capitalisation had reached a lifetime high of Rs 2,80,02,437.71 crore on Monday.

“Indian markets witnessed profit booking for the third consecutive day amidst concern over higher US Treasury yields,” stated Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Barring Metals and Realty, all of the other sectoral indices on NSE ended in red., Khemka said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 07:33 PM IST