 Investor Wealth Plummets By ₹6.80 Lakh Crore As Equity Markets Face Major Setback
The BSE Sensex tanked 662.87 points or 0.83 per cent to settle at 79,402.29. During the day, it slumped 927.18 points or 1.15 per cent to 79,137.98.

PTIUpdated: Friday, October 25, 2024, 05:55 PM IST
article-image
Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Investors' wealth eroded by a whopping Rs 6.80 lakh crore on Friday as equity markets tumbled, driven by a sharp fall in IndusInd Bank shares and unabated foreign fund outflows.

Tracking the weak trend in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms tumbled Rs 6,80,383.26 crore to Rs 4,36,98,921.66 crore (USD 5.20 trillion).

"The Indian equity market is experiencing a sharp correction due to multiple factors. The primary driver is foreign institutional selling, driven by valuation concerns and the increased attractiveness of the Chinese market.

"Another major factor is disappointing earnings reports from Indian companies, especially in the consumption sector, which signal an economic slowdown, particularly in urban consumption," Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart, said.

From the 30 Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank plunged 18.56 per cent after the firm reported a 40 per cent decline in September quarter net profit at Rs 1,331 crore, pulled down by concerns over its asset quality.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, NTPC, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, Maruti, Bajaj Finance and Titan were also among the laggards.

From the blue-chip pack, ITC climbed over 2 per cent after the diversified entity reported a 1.8 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 5,054.43 crore in the second quarter ended September 2024.

Axis Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Sun Pharma and ICICI Bank were the other big gainers.

"Markets continued its downward trajectory as broader selloff pulled down key benchmarks with Sensex ending below the crucial 80k mark. The dismal Q2 earnings so far has aggravated the investors' woes while persistent FII selling continued to create havoc in the market," said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 5,062.45 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought Rs 3,620.47 crore shares.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled higher, while Tokyo ended lower.

European equity markets were trading in the positive territory. The US markets ended mostly higher on Thursday.

In an uninspiring trade, the BSE benchmark dipped 16.82 points or 0.02 per cent to settle at 80,065.16 on Thursday. The Nifty skidded 36.10 points or 0.15 per cent to 24,399.40 in a volatile trade.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed)

