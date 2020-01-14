Investment matters: How much would your Rs 10,000 be worth on January 14, 2020, if you invested a year ago in stock market, silver or gold?

Newton’s 3rd law of motion states that ‘For every action there is an equal and opposite reaction’. Last week, gold reacted to the Iranian missiles slamming into US military basis in Iraq by sky rocketing over the $1,600 per ounce mark, albeit briefly. However, a similar action on Sunday that saw Iranian mortar shells showering on a US military base in Baghdad evoked almost no reaction from gold. In fact, gold declined to end the day at $1,549.9 per ounce (London pm fix) on 13-1-2020. The global markets seemed to have regained its risk taking appetite, thereby resulting in stock market rallies that impacted gold. There seemed to be no uncertainty over the signing of the US-China trade deal as well at the moment. In late evening trading in New York, gold went lower than the London pm fix. Early morning trade on the 14th too seems to have taken gold much lower in the international markets.

In Mumbai, gold is likely to open at a much lower price on Tuesday. After opening marginally higher than Friday’s closing on Monday morning, gold ended lower at Rs.39,795 per 10 gms, barely above the January 1st opening of Rs.39,115 per 10 gms. The yellow metal would look at fresh cues from global markets and hope that after Makar Sankrat on January 15th there is demand for gold. Otherwise, gold could move sideways with not much volatility in the price. Silver too followed gold and ended after a marginal rise in the morning session before closing lower at Rs,46,265 per kg on Monday.

Gold (Rs.per 10 gms) am pm

Jan 7 40488 40537

Jan 8 41253 40851

Jan 9 40046 39881

Jan 10 39798 39760

Jan 13 39829 39797

Silver (Rs. Per kg) am pm

Jan 6 48080 47995

Jan 7 47195 47145

Jan 8 48395 47795

Jan 9 46335 46375

Jan 10 46125 46180

Jan 13 46370 46265