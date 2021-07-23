Investment in P-notes continues to soar; hits 37-month high in June

Investments in the Indian capital markets through participatory notes (P-notes) rose to Rs 92,261 crore till the end of June, making it the highest level in 37 months.

This also marks the third consecutive monthly growth.

P-notes are issued by registered foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to overseas investors who wish to be part of the Indian stock market without registering themselves directly. They, however, need to go through a due diligence process.

According to Sebi data, the value of P-note investments in Indian markets -- equity, debt and hybrid securities -- rose to Rs 92,261 crore in June-end from Rs 89,743 crore in May-end.