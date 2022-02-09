Investcorp leads $55 mn investment in NDR Warehousing

Investcorp, a global investment manager specializing in alternative investments, today announced that it has led a $55 million investment in NDR Warehousing Private Limited, (“NDR”), one of the largest Indian warehousing platforms.

Ritesh Vohra, Partner and Head of Real Estate at Investcorp India said: “Given the strong fundamentals and attractive secular tailwinds, Investcorp has been actively investing in the Warehousing sector globally for many years now. In our experience, warehousing has been one of the few sectors to have demonstrated resilience and continued growth, despite the economic headwinds brought by the pandemic. This structured equity investment in India, backed by a robust operational portfolio, will provide our investors with an opportunity to invest in one of the attractive real estate growth opportunities, with what we believe are attractive risk-return metrics.”

N Amrutesh Reddy, Managing Director at NDR said: “We intend to continue our aggressive growth plans nationally, underpinned by our strong execution capabilities and long-standing tenant relationships.”

Investcorp’s India Real Estate team invests in real estate projects located in top tier cities across the country. So far, the business has deployed US $200 million through two funds across 26 projects. It has an established history in the senior structured credit space within real estate, with a focus on mid-market and affordable residential projects being developed by well-established developers, according to a press statement.

Investcorp is also active in the mid-market private equity space in India and has invested across the consumer tech, healthcare, financial services, retail, SaaS, e-commerce, and technology sectors.

