Investcorp appoints veteran investor Mark Mobius to its India advisory board

Investcorp, global alternative investment firm, today announced the appointment of emerging markets investor Mark Mobius as an advisor to its India business.

The appointment of Mobius adds a unique blend of investment expertise and markets knowledge to Investcorp’s India advisory board. As a founding partner of Mobius Capital Partners LLP and formerly the Head of Emerging Markets at Franklin Templeton, Mobius has spent over 40 years working and investing in emerging and frontier markets and has been in charge of actively managed funds totaling over $50 billion in assets, the company said in a press statement.

Prior to establishing Mobius Capital Partners LLP, Mobius was with Franklin Templeton for over 30 years. During his tenure, the group expanded its assets under management from $100 million to over $40 billion and launched several emerging market and frontier funds focusing on Asia, Latin America, Africa and Eastern Europe.

Rishi Kapoor, Co-Chief Executive Officer at Investcorp, said, “As we look to accelerate our growth in India, Mark’s wisdom, foresight and years of invaluable financial acumen will be crucial to our journey. As several of Investcorp’s Indian portfolio companies may exit via public markets over the next few years, we will benefit from Mark’s unparalleled insights as a leading public equities investor.”

Mark Mobius said, “Investcorp’s India has performed incredibly well and has delivered beyond expectations. Indian entrepreneurs and the market, both, have wonderful potential. Investcorp has an impeccable team to spot winners. I look forward to working with the team in exploring and expanding investment opportunities in India.”

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 12:15 PM IST