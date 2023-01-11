e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessInvest Madhya Pradesh-Global Investors Summit 2023 LIVE: PM Modi says, "India has become an attractive destination for investment"
Live Updates

Invest Madhya Pradesh-Global Investors Summit 2023 LIVE: PM Modi says, "India has become an attractive destination for investment"

The theme of the two-day summit is 'Madhya Pradesh-The Future Ready State'

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 11:31 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on
11 January 2023 11:31 AM IST

PM Narendra Modi says, India has become an attractive destination for investment.

11 January 2023 11:31 AM IST

PM Narendra Modi says, "According to Morgan Stanley, India is moving to become the third fastest growing economy this year."

11 January 2023 11:31 AM IST

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates the Invest Madhya Pradesh-Global Investors Summit 2023

11 January 2023 11:31 AM IST

The Chairperson of Accenture Rekha Menon meets Chief Minister Shivraj Sing Chouhan before the inaugration event

11 January 2023 11:31 AM IST

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan says, everyone in Indore welcomes the guests and investors with open arms.

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

11 January 2023 11:31 AM IST

Sanjeev Puri, Managing Director of ITC Limited meets Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

11 January 2023 11:31 AM IST

Managing Director of Adani Agro Oil and Gas Pranav Adani meets Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

11 January 2023 11:31 AM IST

The Director of Reliance New Energy, Mr. Nikhil R. Meswani meets MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

11 January 2023 11:31 AM IST

10 sectoral sessions at the Invest Madhya Pradesh-Global Investors Summit 2023 will begin after lunch.

11 January 2023 11:31 AM IST
11 January 2023 11:31 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets Tata International Chairman Noel Tata before the inauguration of Global Investors Summit Indore

MP Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Tata International Chairman Noel Tata

MP Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Tata International Chairman Noel Tata | Twitter - Shivraj Singh Chouhan

11 January 2023 11:31 AM IST

Guyana President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi are also expected to address the meet.

11 January 2023 10:39 AM IST

PM Modi to inaugurate 'Invest Madhya Pradesh - Global Investors Summit 2023' today via video conferencing

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Invest Madhya Pradesh-Global Investors Summit 2023 LIVE: PM Modi says, "India has become an...

Invest Madhya Pradesh-Global Investors Summit 2023 LIVE: PM Modi says,

Sun Pharma launches new anti-cancer drug Palbociclib in India

Sun Pharma launches new anti-cancer drug Palbociclib in India

MG Motor India reveals next-gen Hector starting at ₹14.72 lakh at the Auto Expo 2023

MG Motor India reveals next-gen Hector starting at ₹14.72 lakh at the Auto Expo 2023

Maruti Suzuki showcases new Concept Electric SUV “eVX” at the Auto Expo 2023

Maruti Suzuki showcases new Concept Electric SUV “eVX” at the Auto Expo 2023

Rupee gains 13 paise to 81.61 against dollar

Rupee gains 13 paise to 81.61 against dollar