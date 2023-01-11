Invest Madhya Pradesh-Global Investors Summit 2023 LIVE: PM Modi says,

11 January 2023 11:31 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi says, India has become an attractive destination for investment.
11 January 2023 11:31 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi says, "According to Morgan Stanley, India is moving to become the third fastest growing economy this year."
11 January 2023 11:31 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates the Invest Madhya Pradesh-Global Investors Summit 2023
11 January 2023 11:31 AM IST
The Chairperson of Accenture Rekha Menon meets Chief Minister Shivraj Sing Chouhan before the inaugration event
11 January 2023 11:31 AM IST
MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan says, everyone in Indore welcomes the guests and investors with open arms.
MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |
11 January 2023 11:31 AM IST
Sanjeev Puri, Managing Director of ITC Limited meets Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan
11 January 2023 11:31 AM IST
Managing Director of Adani Agro Oil and Gas Pranav Adani meets Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan
11 January 2023 11:31 AM IST
The Director of Reliance New Energy, Mr. Nikhil R. Meswani meets MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan
11 January 2023 11:31 AM IST
10 sectoral sessions at the Invest Madhya Pradesh-Global Investors Summit 2023 will begin after lunch.
11 January 2023 11:31 AM IST
11 January 2023 11:31 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets Tata International Chairman Noel Tata before the inauguration of Global Investors Summit Indore
MP Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Tata International Chairman Noel Tata | Twitter - Shivraj Singh Chouhan
11 January 2023 11:31 AM IST
Guyana President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi are also expected to address the meet.
11 January 2023 10:39 AM IST
PM Modi to inaugurate 'Invest Madhya Pradesh - Global Investors Summit 2023' today via video conferencing
