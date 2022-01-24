Invesco Mutual Fund unveils Invesco India Flexi Cap Fund

Invesco Mutual Fund announces the launch of its new fund Invesco India Flexi Cap Fund, an open-ended dynamic equity scheme investing across large cap, mid-cap, small-cap stocks).

The New Fund Offer (NFO) will be open for subscription from January 24 and will close on February 7, 2022.

The fund aims to generate capital appreciation by dynamically investing in a mix of equity and equity-related instruments across market capitalization based on the relative attractiveness of the investment opportunities.

The fund will have a preference for high growth and high-quality companies and companies exhibiting a turnaround.

Saurabh Nanavati, Chief Executive Officer, Invesco Mutual Fund, said, "While equity markets offer the opportunity, they are often very unpredictable. Macroeconomic policies, corporate earnings, interest rates, global and domestic events have an impact on equity markets. Companies belonging to different market caps usually vary in performance over certain time periods.

The minimum investment amount during the NFO is Rs. 1000/- and in multiples of Rs. 1/- thereafter.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 02:21 PM IST