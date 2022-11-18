e-Paper Get App
Internet company GoTo lays off 12% of its workforce

In addition to the recent layoffs announced by Facebook owner Meta and Twitter, Amazon, and other companies such as Netflix, Salesforce, Spotify, Tencent, and others have cut tens of thousands of jobs in recent months

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 18, 2022, 07:59 PM IST
article-image
Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)
Goto, the largest Internet firm in Indonesia, has slashed 1,300 positions, or 12% of its workforce, citing attempts to lower expenses and strengthen financial position.

In order to deal with the economic slump and rising interest rates, GoTo has decided to reduce its personnel, joining a large number of local and international colleagues.

"Achieving financial independence more quickly has a profound cost for us, because when we take a hard look at how we fundamentally need to change (business focus and ways of working), it also includes you, the people who are the backbone of this company," GoTo Group chief executive Andre Soelistyo was quoted as saying.

"It pains me to say that, as a result of our organisational review, we have to part ways with some of you. I know you are filled with many emotions right now, pain, anger, sadness, and most of all, grief. I feel the same way," he added.

A GoTo spokesperson told that the move is part of its growing attempts to "accelerate its progress towards becoming a truly sustainable and financially independent business, centred on its core offerings of on-demand, e-commerce and financial technology services", according to the report.

"GoTo has been making steady progress in this area underpinned by its strategic focus on high-quality cross-platform users, reduced incentive spending, and driving deeper synergies across its ecosystem," the spokesperson added.

With inputs from Agencies

