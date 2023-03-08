International Women's Day: Women-led startups defied fund crunch, raised $4 bn in 2022

In another chapter of the Indian startup success story, Falguni Nayar became India's richest self-made woman, after guiding Nykaa towards success and an IPO. But another reality of the startup ecosystem is that just 15 per cent more than a hundred Indian unicorns are founded by women. Although the overall funding for Indian startups crashed by 33 per cent in 2022, but funds raised by women entrepreneurs remained above $4 billion.

A thaw in the funding freeze

Since 2017, ventures with at least one woman amond their founders, have raised more than $16 billion through 2,858 deals. Despite a fall of more than $15 billion for all startups, the funding for women-led firms only dropped from $4.9 billion to $4.2 billion. Among leading unicorns apart from Nykaa, Shopclues, BigBasket, Lenskart and Byju's also have at least one woman founder.

Prioritising work-life balance

Although the funds raised by women entrepreneurs constituted 21 per cent of overall startup financing in 2020, it went down to 11 per cent in 2021, but jumped to 15.51 per cent in 2022. Venture capitalists speaking to Moneycontrol cited parenthood as one of the factors keeping women away from the startup ecosystem, limiting their participation. Employment also offers a better work-life balance for women as compared to entrepreneurship.