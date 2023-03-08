e-Paper Get App
International Women's Day: Less than 8% women are employed in India's core industries

Patriarchal attitudes, gender stereotypes and biases in the hiring process, act as major deterrents for women to be employed in factories.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 08, 2023, 06:03 PM IST
India may be growing faster than most countries, but the participation of women in its workforce remains close to 25 per cent, of of the lowest among emerging economies. According to UN Women, the gender-based pay gap in India is around 28 per cent, despite a reduction over the past two decades. But the participation is even lower in core sectors such as steel, cement, coal and oil, where women form less than 8 per cent of the workforce.

Top firms lagging behind

Out of the three lakh workers in top companies of these four sectors, little over 23,000 are women. The number of women in coal, steel, oil and cement industries, fell as low as 3.9 per cent at Ultratech Cement. For steel major JSW, the number was 5.3 per cent and it reached 7.8 per cent for Coal India, which was the highest.

Welcomed in offices but not facories?

This shows that while women are increasing their presence in corporate environments, not many of them are hired on the shopfloor. Shift timings, location of factories and heavy machinery to deal with, are factors that restrict participation of women in core sectors. But patriarchal attitudes, gender stereotypes and biases in the hiring process, act as major deterrents for women to be employed in factories.

Way behind global standards

In comparison to Indian firms, ArcelorMittal in the steel sector has 17 per cent women among its workers, while oil giant BP has 39 per cent. Holcim in cement and Glencore in mining, have 17 per cent and 13 per cent women respectively. The coal ministry has even revealed that only five women across India are employed at underground coal mines.

