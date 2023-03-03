International Women's Day 2023: Highlighting contributions of women in real estate

A new wave of female entrepreneurs is emerging in the real estate sector as more and more women actively participate in all facets of development, purchase, and sale. The skill and ingenuity that women possess has been well recognised, and women are building their repertoires in real estate and various asset classes, as executives, promoters, architects, designers, developers, realtors, lawyers or consultants, among others. To highlight these among other aspects, NAREDCO MAHI, the women’s wing of the realty body is holding its second national convention today with four distinct themes: Jal Bachao Kal Bachao, Empowering Real Women in the Real World, Green Building & Sustainability and Entrepreneurial Mindset: Scale & Growth of Indian Start-up.

"Over the past decade, the real estate industry has undergone substantial upheaval. The industry has changed from being mostly informal and unorganised to becoming more structured and organised. Some good talent, regardless of gender, has emerged as a result of the sector's formalisation and consolidation. The entry of large corporations into the sector has also increased opportunities for professional women. This does not negate the fact that there are still areas of the real estate market where women find it difficult to get into. Therefore, it will be beneficial to see women in top positions in the real estate sector since they will act as mentors and role models for the subsequent wave of female workers. Furthermore, women have acquired the trust of their peers, bosses, and clients in order to prove their worth in the real estate industry, or any other profession for that matter,” said Dr. Ananta S. Raghuvanshi, President, NAREDCO MAHI.

"Women have been breaking free from the constraints of a patriarchal society in recent years, reaching new heights in a variety of fields, including real estate. The fact that the industry is now much more organised and provides equal opportunity for everyone is one of the major paradigm shifts. Businesses are increasingly considering adopting a more inclusive workplace culture. Additionally, more and more women are ascending to executive roles in the Real Estate Sector, shattering the adage about the ‘glass ceiling.’ Moving forward, we must maintain our focus and create ‘policy frameworks’ that can draw a broad workforce to real estate careers. To create a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive workforce, organisations must continue to prioritise Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) efforts," stated Rajan Bandelkar, President, NAREDCO.