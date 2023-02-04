International Networking Week: An essential annual event to help people grow together

Representational Image

From social media interactions to meeting someone at a conference, forming connections is the key to fulfilment in personal life as well as professional success. In an age when entrepreneurship is attracting more young people and platforms such as LinkedIn are more than just job search sites, the international networking week holds increased relevance. Whether you are an introvert or extrovert, whether you have good communication skills or interesting ideas, reaching out to more people with it always increases chances of success.

Even in the physical world, ecosystems specifically created for startups or co-working spaces, have become environments where ideas can be shared followed by resources. Deals can be sealed more quickly and seamlessly, once entrepreneurs start approaching clients with higher transparency. All this comes from networking, which can be done online, along with offline interaction in the hybrid workspace of a post-pandemic world.

Working from home may have limited the means and ability of people to network with peers at the workplace or in the industry, but at the same time it encouraged them to explore virtual channels. In a digital era, netizens are now exploring the metaverse to shop, party and of course network more effectively. One can’t survive alone in any sector, since different skills, ideas and resources such as money and experience, are only good for something when assembled.

Networking is a crucial tool for making your ideas, skills and talent useful by finding the right partners who’d invest in them or work alongside as a team. The world has become smaller and geographical boundaries or different timezones are not limitations for networking anymore. An organisation called Business Networking International came up with the idea to celebrate the international networking week from February 6 to February 12.

During these seven days, workshops and other events are hosted, in order to help working professionals, business leaders, budding entrepreneurs and innovators to interact with a focus on growing together.

